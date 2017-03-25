UPDATE: Seamus Coleman set for surgery today on double leg fracture

According to Sky sources, Seamus Coleman's injury is a double leg break and he is set for surgery today in Dublin.

The Killybegs man suffered the horrific injury after a tackle from Welsh full-back Neil Taylor during Friday night's 0-0 draw in the World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The 28-year-old Irish captain was immediately comforted by his fellow players, including Shane Long, who was first on the scene.

Taylor was given a straight red card for the challenge, which left Coleman in clear distress and cast a pall over the remainder of the World Cup Qualifier.

Coleman was visited in hospital on Friday night by Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane.

According to repots on Sky Sports, Coleman has a double fracture of his right tibia.

Former Irish international Niall Quinn spoke on Sky Sports about Seamus Coleman in the aftermath of the injury.

"I've got to know Seamus pretty well over the last year. I was staying with his family at the Euros in the summer, by pure chance.

"He's a really solid guy, strong mentally. Anyone who questions the kind of people modern footballers are - just show them Seamus Coleman. Really down to earth, not interested in all the trappings that come with it.

"He's an old school pro, he'll get on with this and, hopefully, we'll see him back really soon."

Hopefully Coleman can make a full recovery and be back on the football field at the start of next season.