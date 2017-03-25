Donegal man Seamus Coleman suffers broken leg in Republic's game against Wales

Donegal man Seamus Coleman has suffered a broken leg during the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw against Wales last night at the Aviva Stadium.

Shane Long was on his knees beside Seamus comforting him and holding his head in the moments after the incident as players from both teams clearly realised the serious nature of the injury sustained.

The Killybegs man was stretchered from the field and appeared to be receiving oxygen and pain relieving gas. He was immediately brought to hospital.

Commentators/analysts described the tackle by Wales defender Neil Taylor as "reckless" after the match and the injury to the popular Killybegs star dominated most post match analysis on television and radio stations covering the game and will dominate much of today's newspaper coverage from the game.

RTÉ television, broadcasting the game live, made a decision not to show any replays of the tackle immediately after the incident as editors clearly felt it was not appropriate to do so.

Social media exploded with comments on the tackle.

Martin O'Neill said: "It is a major blow for the lad himself, for his club and for us. I saw Seamus's reaction, he was holding his leg up and it didn't look good. At the end of the day that is the most important thing, Seamus's health."

John O'Shea added: “We all have our fingers crossed for Seamus, it looked a bad one but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Our thoughts are with him but we know the type of boy he is. He’ll come back bigger and stronger as always does because he has a fantastic attitude," he told RTÉ's tony O'Donoghue.

Wales boss Chris Coleman said: "First and foremost I think the most important thing is Seamus Coleman. We're told that it's not so good, which we are sorry for.

"Neil Taylor is not really that type of player but, if he's got it wrong... I've not seen it again. He's in the dressing room and he's quiet and despondent.

"It's a tough one for Seamus. Thoughts are with him first and foremost. We hope and pray it's not such a bad one."

Wales' Gareth Bale told Sky Sports: "We never wish that on any fellow professional. Obviously we don't know how bad it is but we wish him a speedy recovery."