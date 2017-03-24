Donegal's Seamus Coleman picks up nasty leg injury as Ireland and Wales draw 0-0 in the Aviva

Seamus Coleman's season was ended with a nasty leg injury picked up at the Aviva Stadium, which saw Neil Taylor of Wales shown a straight red card in the 70th minute.

"It's a bad break. He has gone to hospital. It's a real, real shame for the lad, a brilliant character," said Irish manager, Martin O'Neill.

It was a pivotal moment in the World Cup qualifier which was deadlocked throughout. Ireland were beginning to get a foothold when Coleman was the victim of what looked a very nasty challenge and the concern and reaction of the other Irish players was immediate. They were aware that the Killybegs man had suffered a very serious leg injury, and he had to be stretchered off.

Chances were few and far between the opening half with Wales have the better percentage of possession. However, neither side created any worthwhile chance.

Shane Long had a half chance in the final minutes, but his header was cleared off the line.

James McClean picked up the man of the match award for a very industrious performance on a difficult week for the Derry man. He had travelled to Derry to the wake of his good friend and former Derry City teammate, Ryan McBride, on Thursday.

The draw means that Ireland stay four points ahead of Wales in the table. Ireland are now level on 11 points with Serbia at the half-way stage in the qualification.