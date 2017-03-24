Finn Valley's Mark McPaul wins Milford AC Marine Harvest 5k

Mark McPaul had almost a minute to spare in the Milford AC Marine Harvest 5k on Friday night. The Finn Valley AC man came home ahead of Liam Doherty, Letterkenny AC with Cranford AC's Kevin Logue third.

Noeleen Scanlan, Letterkenny AC, was first lady home.

FULL RESULTS

1. 249 Mark Mc Paul m MO Finn Valley AC 15:49,5

2. 215 Liam Doherty m M40 Letterkenny AC 16:48,8

3. 283 Kevin Logue m MJ Cranford AC 16:55,8

4. 254 Conor McDevitt m MO Foyle Valley 17:01,9

5. 241 Paddy Ryan m MO Milford AC 17:03,9

6. 185 Frank Chaney m M40 Finn Valley AC 17:31,0

7. 178 Gerard Bogle m M50 Finn Valley AC 17:31,4

8. 320 John Whoriskey m MO Milford AC 17:39,5

9. 221 Paul Russell m MO Milford AC 17:39,6

10. 244 Johnny O Doherty m MO Milford AC 17:43,3

11. 214 Declan Mc Bride m MO Cranford AC 17:44,2

12. 209 Carsten Herboth m MO SSF Bonn 17:51,4

13. 179 Noeleen Scanlan f FO Letterkenny AC 18:00,2

14. 222 Pádraig Friel m M40 Letterkenny AC 18:01,0

15. 252 Damien McBride m MO Milford AC 18:04,7

16. 266 Emmet Deery m MO 18:08,4

17. 211 Patrick Duffy m M40 18:09,5

18. 284 Aidan Connolly m MJ Milford AC 18:30,0

19. 177 Michael Mc Hugh m M40 Milford AC 18:39,2

20. 223 Daniel Hewett m MO Milford AC 18:41,9

21. 181 Dara Mc Nulty m M40 Foyle Valley AC 18:43,5

22. 274 Tony O Donnell m MO 18:45,3

23. 265 Martin Dunleavy m M50 Foyle Valley 19:10,4

24. 288 Shaun McHugh m M40 Milford 19:18,4

25. 318 Tom Griffin m M40 Clonliffe Harriers AC 19:18,7

26. 201 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:24,8

27. 316 James Whoriskey m MO Milford AC 19:30,6

28. 253 Daniel Cullen m MO Milford AC 19:32,4

29. 279 Michael Penrose m M50 FinnValley 19:36,8

30. 317 Sean Molloy m M40 Foyle Valley 19:40,1

31. 292 Colm McTaggart m MO 20:01,5

32. 302 Danny McLaughlin m M40 Ray Men on the Move 20:07,0

33. 242 Owen Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 20:21,1

34. 321 Curly Coyle m M40 Ramelton 20:27,5

35. 315 Collette McElwaine f F40 Milford AC 20:33,1

36. 298 Sean Gibson m M40 20:37,7

37. 276 Darren Winston m MO 20:40,0

38. 287 Martin Kerr m M60 20:40,1

39. 213 Kay Byrne f F50 Finn Valley AC 20:42,8

40. 187 Noreen Bonner f F60 Finn Valley AC 20:45,3

41. 261 Margaret Sweeney f F50 Tir Conaill AC 20:55,3

42. 172 David Connors m MO Milford AC 21:00,1

43. 208 Manus Peoples m M50 Milford AC 21:09,4

44. 306 John Fealty m M50 21:15,8

45. 281 Noel Irwin m M40 21:19,9

46. 319 Joe Coyle m MO Ramelton 21:24,8

47. 245 Paul Doherty m M40 Run for Fun 21:29,4

48. 296 Paul Travers m M40 Milford AC 21:29,6

49. 259 Frank McTaggart m M40 Milford AC 21:32,0

50. 174 Coll Coll m M40 Cranford Men on the Move 21:33,1

51. 260 Joe McLaughlin m M40 21:33,9

52. 175 Peter Mc Bride m M40 Cranford Men on the Move 21:35,0

53. 263 John Speer m M40 21:35,8

54. 247 Cormac O Kane m M40 21:39,1

55. 311 Dean Hewitson m MJ Cranford AC 21:40,6

56. 309 Oisin McNulty m MJ Cranford AC 21:42,9

57. 251 Mel McKinley m M40 21:44,5

58. 295 Billy McMahon m M50 Ray Men on the Move 21:52,5

59. 335 Eamon Kerr m M40 Ray Men on the Move 21:52,7

60. 231 Ramona Gallagher f FO Finn Valley AC 21:53,4

61. 275 Teresa Winston f FO Milford AC 22:02,1

62. 230 Francis Diver m M50 Milford AC 22:03,0

63. 314 Kieran Murray m MO Milford AC 22:10,0

64. 205 Cian Flanagan m MJ Milford AC 22:19,8

65. 171 Edel Bradley f FO Milford AC 22:20,3

66. 190 Joe O Donnell m M40 Cranford Men on the Move 22:43,8

67. 325 Sarah Doherty f FO Convoy AC 22:49,9

68. 196 Mark Carr m MO Milford AC 23:07,2

69. 250 Nigel Black m M40 23:31,1

70. 204 Michael Casey m MJ Milford AC C25K 23:31,2

71. 207 John Duffy m M50 Men on the Move 23:33,1

72. 203 Luke Atkinson m MJ Milford AC C25K 23:49,0

73. 212 Odhrán Duffy m MJ 23:49,9

74. 300 Frank McGettigan m MO Milford Ac 23:55,1

75. 301 Jim Callaghan m M50 24:09,6

76. 312 Ivan Simms m MO 24:11,5

77. 233 Eddie Sweeney m M60 Ray Men on the Move 24:13,2

78. 328 Liam McLaughlin m M40 24:15,0

79. 182 Philip Connolly m M60 Letterkenny AC 24:32,4

80. 262 Brendan McDonnell m M50 24:56,2

81. 227 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 24:58,8

82. 191 John O Gorman m M40 Milford AC 25:00,5

83. 324 John McCleary m M50 25:24,3

84. 228 Alannah Ferry f FJ Milford AC 25:26,6

85. 313 David Speer m MO 25:28,9

86. 329 Debbie Houston f FO Milford AC 25:31,0

87. 238 Barry Carr m MO 25:37,6

88. 304 Lexie Diver m M40 Milford AC 25:44,3

89. 326 Henry Downey m MO 25:50,2

90. 199 Sinéad Thornton f F40 Milford AC 25:58,2

91. 220 Marty Doran m M40 25:58,8

92. 183 John Gallagher m M60 Ray Men on the Move 26:23,3

93. 291 Dylan McConnell m MO 26:30,1

94. 299 Annie Travers f FJ Milford AC 26:45,1

95. 198 Pat Gallagher m M40 27:07,1

96. 307 Jessica McIlwaine f FJ Milford AC 27:09,6

97. 267 Claire Graham f FO Milford AC C25K 27:24,8

98. 240 Anna Moore f FJ Milford AC C25K 27:36,2

99. 197 Patrick Shiels m M50 27:43,2

100. 246 John Fitzgerald m M60 Milford AC 27:44,4

101. 224 Gillan Aiken f FO Milford AC C25K 28:04,8

102. 200 Yvonne Lynch f FO Milford AC C25K 28:05,2

103. 297 Ellen Travers f FJ Milford AC 28:21,1

104. 269 Michael Boyle m M50 Milford AC 28:24,5

105. 280 Lucinda Nash f F40 Milford AC 28:26,0

106. 184 Pauline Gallagher f F50 28:30,0

107. 210 Kathleen Mc Carry f F50 28:36,5

108. 235 Noelle White f FO 28:42,4

109. 236 Lauralee Cullen f FO 28:42,4

110. 234 Connie McGranaghan f F40 28:43,1

111. 337 Lee Simms m MO 28:54,5

112. 282 Danny Logue m M50 29:37,4

113. 331 Neasa McBride f FO 29:46,2

114. 332 Patrice McBride f FO 29:46,3

115. 195 Gerard Sharkey m MO Swanlings 29:47,2

116. 336 Matthew Simms m MO 29:55,0

117. 192 Andrew Horsman m M40 Milford AC C25K 29:57,0

118. 217 Brid Ward Nash f FO Milford AC C25K 30:09,2

119. 277 Sharon Cannon f F40 Milford AC C25K 30:10,0

120. 232 Niamh Mc Devitt f FJ Milford AC C25K 30:34,0

121. 219 Marshan Mc Cloghan m M40 Milford AC 30:35,8

122. 206 Mary Sweeney f F40 30:36,6

123. 293 Sharon Kelly f FO Milford AC C25k 31:17,1

124. 273 Nancy Gallagher f F50 Marathon Gang 31:33,6

125. 289 Paula McCafferty f FO 31:39,2

126. 285 Aishling McCafferty f FO 31:39,4

127. 270 Sandra Cullen f F50 Marathon Gang 31:43,2

128. 334 Aine Toland f FO 31:52,6

129. 305 Declan Black m M40 Run for Fun 31:53,5

130. 180 Orla O Donnell f FJ Milford AC 32:05,2

131. 272 Josephine Mc Conigley f F40 32:09,0

132. 286 Samantha Simms f F40 Milford AC C25k 32:23,9

133. 176 Anne Marie Hannigan f F40 Milford AC 32:27,3

134. 186 Rosemary Connolly f F50 Aghyaran Athletics 32:33,3

135. 278 Mary O Donnell f F60 Milford AC 32:35,6

136. 218 Bridget Wilhare f F50 Milford AC C25K 32:37,3

137. 308 Ally O Toole f FJ Milford AC 33:04,2

138. 248 Chris Blaney m MO 33:10,5

139. 327 Mary Finnernan f FO Milford AC 33:32,4

140. 188 Brenda Mc Atavey f F40 Milford AC 33:32,9

141. 323 Charlene ODonnell f FO 33:35,3

142. 322 Mairead Sweeney f FO 33:35,9

143. 271 Bernie Mc Brearty f FO Milford AC C25K 34:00,9

144. 310 Martin Patterson m M50 Milford AC 34:01,7

145. 226 Laura Hegarty f FO Milford AC C25K 34:43,4

146. 225 Bernie Mc Fadden f FO Milford AC C25K 34:43,4

147. 237 Mark McKenna m MJ Milford AC C25K 35:13,1

148. 239 Pat McKenna f F40 Letterkenny AC 35:16,2

149. 229 James Sheridan m M40 Milford AC 38:01,2

150. 258 Sinead McTaggart f F40 Milford AC 38:01,8

151. 189 Aoife Allison f F40 Milford AC 38:25,7

152. 294 Maeve Sweeney f F40 Milford Ac C25k 39:35,6

153. 303 Patricia Diver f F40 Milford AC C25K 40:13,1

154. 202 Seamus Sweeney m M40 43:21,8

155. 243 Kenneth Moore m M50 Milford AC 43:22,2

156. 193 Áoine Sharkey f FO 44:29,5

157. 194 Sharon Sharkey f FO 44:29,5