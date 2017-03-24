Donegal hit with proposed fines after melees in Tyrone and Cavan National League games

Donegal and Tyrone have been hit with hefty fines for last Saturday night’s flare up in their Allianz National Football League game in Ballybofey.

Both counties are facing proposed fines of €3,000 each for the altercation involving a number of players from the two teams in the highly charged Division One clash.

The fines are being proposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA in Croke Park, after they reviewed footage of the game.

This is a second fine Donegal are facing in quick succession. They are also facing a proposed fine of €2,000 from their recent clash with Cavan in Kingspan Breffni Park.

This fine is being proposed following an incident involving a number of players from Donegal and Cavan. Cavan have also been hit with a fine of €2,000.

These proposed fines have been confirmed by a Croke Park spokesperson.

It is understood that All-Ireland champions Dublin and Kerry are also likely to be hit with monetary fines from an altercation in their league encounter also on Saturday night, in Tralee.

Donegal, Tyrone and Cavan have a right to appeal the fines. However, the Democrat has learned that Kerry had a recent fine doubled when they appealed and this may colour the thinking of all three Ulster counties.