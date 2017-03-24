Most visiting restrictions lifted at Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting restrictions have been lifted from most wards at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH).

In a statement issued at noon LUH say all wards, except for Surgical 2, are open for normal visiting.

Visitors are asked to be vigilant with hand hygiene when attending the hospital and to follow the standard visiting guidelines.

Anyone experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.

Hospital management thank the general public for their co-operation.