Donegal's Jason Quigley is now a professional champion after win over Glen Tapia

Jason Quigley overcame Glen Tapia in Fantasy Springs early this morning to take his first professional title .

Quigley was an unanimous points winner of the North American Boxing Federatoin (NABF) title but it wasn't straight forward. The former Twin Towns BC member suffered a hand injury in the early rounds and had to be patient and win his rounds on points.

In the end he was a comfortable winner on all three judges cards, 100-99, 99-91 and 98-92.

The win extends Quigley's unbeaten run to 13 fights on the trot. It was only the second time that he went the distance, but that was partly due to the hand injury.

The Donegal man was in command from early on and never really looked like losing the contest.