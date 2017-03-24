The weather today, Friday in Donegal

Early morning frost is lifting as we write, it's a gloriously sunny but crisp morning, watch out for frosty patches on roads shaded by trees etc.

It looks good for the rest of the day, dry with nice sunshine and highs between 9 to 12 degrees, in light northeast winds.

Tonight will be a carbon copy of last night, cold and frosty in many places, temperatures warmer nearer coasts, but it could drop to -2 degrees.

Saturday and the weekend generally looking good, highs of 12 to 14 degrees and Donegal, but of course, appears to be the place to be as the weather all along the west coast is going to be warmer than the east coast.