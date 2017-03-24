Ballyshannon native encouraging Donegal graduates to follow in her footsteps

Ballyshannon native Leanne McCafferty is encouraging Donegal graduates to follow in her footsteps and become a future leader of Aurivo - one of Ireland’s leading agri-businesses.

Aurivo, which is headquartered in the North West of Ireland, is encouraging ambitious graduates to apply for its Leadership Development Programme and take the next step in their career.

The two-year programme offers commercially minded graduates the opportunity to work for six-month rotations across Aurivo’s four business units – agri-business, consumer foods, dairy ingredients and livestock sales.

The programme is open to graduates from a variety of academic backgrounds, including science, business, marketing, nutrition, supply chain management, engineering, and more. Participants will be offered a competitive package, mentoring throughout the programme and they will gain diverse experience with the opportunity to work in a variety of Aurivo’s many business sites in Ireland or London.

Donegal native Leanne, from Ballyshannon is currently on her final rotation of the programme in Aurivo Dairy Ingredients, Ballaghaderreen.

“I applied for the programme on completion of my Bachelor of Business Studies in Marketing at IT Sligo. I would recommend this programme to anyone. It has been a fantastic experience and has really helped me identify my strengths, challenged me with project management responsibility and helped me discover my potential. The highlight of the programme for me was the variety of events and cross functional projects I have been involved in, and in particular being part of Connacht Gold’s #LovetheTaste campaign," she said.

Lydia Mahon, Head of HR at Aurivo, said: “We recognise that the success of our company depends on our people and our continued success depends on developing the leaders of tomorrow. Aurivo’s Leadership Development Programme is an exciting programme, which offers participants the opportunity to gain invaluable commercial experience working across our four business units – they will work on a portfolio of leading regional, national and international nutrition and retail brands.

“Those selected for the programme will get a challenging and rewarding experience working in an environment where their contribution and ideas are welcomed. The aim of the programme is to accelerate their leadership potential and career prospects within Aurivo and this is part a key part of our People Strategy, to develop a talented workforce with future leadership potential.”

Aurivo has a network of agri and lifestyle retail stores, dairy and sports nutrition brands, livestock marts, an animal nutrition business and it exports dairy ingredients to over 50 countries in markets as diverse as Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Congo and Costa Rica. The Leadership Development Programme is an exceptional opportunity for graduates to join an organisation that competes on a global scale.

Aurivo is exhibiting at the Agri Careers expo in the RDS on Thursday, March 30th and a team will be on hand to discuss the Leadership Development Programme and other opportunities within Aurivo. Those interested in applying to the programme or other positions can submit their CV and a brief cover letter to michael.henry@aurvio.ie.

Aurivo is also currently recruiting for a finance graduate, trainee store managers and farm commercial specialists.

Visit www.aurivo.ie more information.