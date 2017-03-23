Calling all Donegal cyclists

Are you new to cycling or a more experienced cyclist?

If so why not join Letterkenny Cycling Club for their fund raising cycle on Sunday next 26th of March at 9.00 am from Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

The event is in aid of the Donegal county team taking part in the An Post Ras 2017. The Ras is one of the world's most iconic stage races and this year five stages will be held in Donegal from the 21st to 28th of May.

Sign on is from 8.30am and riders can choose a 30km or 60km route both of which will be escorted throughout by LCC members.

If you don't have a Cycling Ireland licence a 'day' licence can be purchased at the sign on for five euro. The entry fee is by donation on the day.

Your support for this worthy cause would be much appreciated.