Woman pleads guilty to assault on Donegal garda

A woman with HIV and a history of psychiatric illness has pleaded guilty at Donegal Circuit Court to two counts of assaulting a garda officer in 2014.

Mary Kamunya, 37, from The Maples, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny was charged with assaulting causing harm to Garda Sheena Carroll at Bridge St, Donegal town on November 10, 2014. She was also charged with common assault on Garda Carroll at the same date and location.

On arraignment on Tuesday she pleaded guilty to both offences.

Barrister Peter Nolan BL, said he would be seeking a psychiatric report for his client as it was initially considered that she may not have been fit to stand trial.

He said while she was deemed fit for trial, she had a “history of HIV problems”, and psychiatric difficulties including paranoia and he would be submitting that she had been heavily medicated previously but had not taken it for a number of days prior to the assaults on Garda Carroll.

Judge Cormac Quinn directed the legal aid be extended to cover a psychiatric report, as well as a probation report.

Prosecution Barrister Patricia McLaughlin BL asked that a victim impact statement be sought. The matter was adjourned to the October sitting of the court and she was released on continuing bail.



