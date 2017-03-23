Latest: Visiting restrictions continue at Donegal's main hospital in Letterkenny

The Norovirus (‘winter vomiting”) situation at Letterkenny University Hospital is improving but in a statement from the hospital this afternoon they say visiting restrictions remain in place except in exceptional circumstances, such as visits to ICU and Maternity, where next of kin should ring the specific ward manager in advance of visiting.

"Elective surgical admissions have been deferred for now and we regret the distress caused to patients and their families.

"Maximum infection control precautions are in place. The Infection Prevention and Control Team are reviewing the situation on an on-going basis.

"Again hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital," the statement added.