BREAKING: Donegal communities in Ardara and Raphoe shocked as bank announces branch closures

Communities in Ardara and Raphoe are reeling this afternoon as news emerges of the closure of branches of the Ulster Bank in both towns.

The Ardara branch will close in September while Raphoe's Ulster Bank will close its doors three months earlier, this June.

One local businessman in Ardara told the Democrat: "I'm just hearing about this, this is a huge blow to the town, I'm really shocked by this news."

Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Democrat: "I am calling on Ulster Bank to reverse this decision and continue to provide this vital service in the areas of Raphoe and Ardara and would call on the Government to step in with a contingency plan in light of the worrying rate of decline in services, including banking services, across rural Ireland in recent years."

22 branches to close across the country

Ulster Bank is to close 22 of its branches across the country, which will result in around 220 redundancies at the lender's Irish operation.

The affected branches include five in Dublin (Dalkey, Donnybrook, Dorset St, Rathmines, and Sandyford); four in Cork (Ballincollig, Blackpool, Carrigaline, and Fermoy); two in Donegal (Ardara and Raphoe); two in Cavan (Arva and Cootehill); two in Limerick (Castletroy and Newscastlewest); and two in Galway (Briarhill and Newcastle).

The other closures are Ballyhaunis in Mayo, Ballymote in Sligo, Carrickmacross in Monaghan, Edenderry in Offaly, and Edgeworthstown in Longford.