Donegal shares Derry's grief on a sad, sad day for the Maiden City

The funeral takes place this afternoon of Martin McGuinness in his hometown of Derry.

The former Northern Ireland deputy first minister passed away on Tuesday, aged 66.

Huge crowds are gathering for his funeral and among the mourners will be President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, former US president Bill Clinton and former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Hundreds from across Donegal are arriving in the city for the funeral that gets underway at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, whicle many more, including a large section of the Finn Harps football team and backroom staff, were already in the city for the funeral of the captain of Derry City Football Club, Ryan McBride, which took place in Derry this morning.

Hundreds of people gathered at St Columba's church to pay their last respects to the 27-year-old who died suddenly last Sunday.

His team-mates escorted the hearse to the church, where Irish President Michael D Higgins was in attendance, along with leading figures from Irish football including FAI chief executive John Delaney.

He was laid to rest alongside his late mother Noreen.