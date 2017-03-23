New 'Local Link' bus service in south Donegal and north Leitrim

Local Link under the auspices of the National Transport Authority have recently launched a new scheduled bus service linking Kinlough via Bundoran to Ballyshannon.

Service 983 will provide seven return journeys from Monday to Saturday enabling passengers to connect with Bus Eireann route 64 services in Bundoran allowing connections to Sligo, Ireland West Airport and Galway, while the service provides six daily connections to Bus Eireann route 30 services in Ballyshannon enabling passengers to travel to Enniskillen, Cavan, Dublin Airport or Dublin City Centre.

The fares are very keenly structured with Kinlough to Bundoran only €2 single and €3 return, while Bundoran to Ballyshannon is only €3 single and €5 return with under 18 year olds paying half price. The free travel pass is accepted on all services.

There is also a demand responsive element to the service whereby pre-booked passengers from the Buckode, Glenade, Tawley and Ballintrillick areas are accommodated. Seats on this service can be booked by telephoning 0876506627 or 0719650437.

The service is operated by a new Low floor, Wheelchair accessible 18 seater Mercedes vehicle which is the first of its kind in service in the Republic of Ireland.

Welcoming the introduction of this service Local Link transport officer John Carr said this service would greatly assist passengers from North Leitrim who previously had no connectivity to the Bus Eireann network while providing passengers from Bundoran with direct connections to the Bus Eireann Dublin service in Ballyshannon while also catering for passengers travelling between Ballyshannon and Bundoran or Kinlough.