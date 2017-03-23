Sister of missing Mary Boyle thanks public for their "great support"

The sister of Ireland's longest missing child has said that the support she has received this week has been a source of great comfort.

Mary Boyle was six when she went missing from Cashelard near Ballyshannon on March 18th, 1977.

Numerous searches and investigations occurred in the wake of her disappearance.

A march to mark the 40th anniversary of her disappearance took place in Dublin, on March 20th.

Around one hundred people gathered outside the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, 150 Abbey Street Upper and from there they walked to the Department of Justice offices at 51 St Stephen’s Green.

Ann Boyle said: “I have recieved messages from a lot of people, messages have come from everywhere, even from America.

“It has been a hard week, there is no point in saying otherwise.

“Lots of people from Ballyshannon, Letterkenny and across the county have sent me messages too. There's been a lot of support, it means a lot,”she said.

The mother of five said that the march was one of hope.

“There was an atmosphere of hope. I still do hope that Mary's body can be found so we can give her a decent burial,” she said.

Ann said that the recent Primetime programme, which outlined the investigation into Mary's disappearance, was positive as it brought the case to light once again.

“It was good because it got her name back out there again,” she said.

A specialist garda unit has been established in Ballyshannon to take a fresh look into the disappearance of Mary Boyle. The Serious Crime Review team will scrutinise the case from when Mary went missing.

“They are speaking to people that they have never spoken to before so that is good. I do hold out hope,” she said.

Ann said that everything that is happening is about Mary: “This isn't about going after anyone. This is just about Mary. ”

