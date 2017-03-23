Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, March 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nan Rose, Inver Village

- Jim Devenney, Belalt, Castlefin

- Nat Russell, Glack, Creeslough

- John Merrick, Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and Carndonagh

- Jimmy Logue, Glenvar, Letterkenny

- John Crerand, St. Mary's Terrace, Ramelton

- Pat Cassidy, Ardravan Park, Buncrana

- Daphne O'Connor, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny

- Hugh McGettigan, 6 Abbotts Woods, Carndonagh

- Oonah McCafferty, Castle St., Letterkenny

- Mary Doran, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

- Dan Crumlish, Carnagarve, Moville

- Rose McGoldrick, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey



Nan Rose, Inver Village

The deaths has taken place at her home of Nan Rose (nee Mc Groarty), late of Inver Village.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence on Thursday, March 23rd, from 3pm until 10pm and Friday from 12noon until 10pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Naul’s Church Ardaghey for 1pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital patients comfort fund, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral.



Jim Devenney, Belalt, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Jim Devenney, late of Five Crossroads, Belalt, Castlefin.

His remains will repose at the home of Owen and Bridget Barrett, 49, Hospital Road, Castlederg from 11am to 10pm on Thursday 23rd March.

Funeral on Friday morning, March 24th at 10 a.m. at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please on the morning of the Funeral.



Nat Russell, Glack, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nat Russell, late of, Glack, Creeslough. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Service in St. John's Church, Ballymore on Thursday, March 23rd, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

John Merrick, Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of John Merrick, late of Avondale Road, Highfield Park, Galway City and formerly of Carndonagh. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, March 22nd from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday, March 23rd to St. Joseph's Church, Presentation Road, Galway to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to the Galway Hospice.

Jimmy Logue, Glenvar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Jimmy Logue, late of, Glenvar, Letterkenny. Removal at 5.30pm, Tuesday, March 21st, to his cousin Francie Logue’s home in Glenvar. Removal on Wednesday, March 22nd, to arrive at 7pm at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Funeral Thursday morning, March 23rd, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ramelton Community Hospital.

John Crerand, St. Mary's Terrace, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Johnny Crerand, formerly of,St. Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton. Reposing at his home from 5pm Tuesday, March 21st. Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 23rd, at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital.

Pat Cassidy, Ardravan Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Pat Cassidy, formerly of, Ardravan Park, Buncrana. Removal from Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening, 21st March, at 8pm to his residence. Removal on Thursday, March 23rd, at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm until 11am.

Daphne O'Connor, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Daphne O'Connor, late of, Magherennan Heights, Letterkenny and formerly Rathmullan. Daphne's remains will repose at her sister Marjorie and brother-in-law Martin Blake's residence, Pier Road, Rathmullan from 5pm on Wednesday, March 22nd. Funeral from there on Friday, March 24th, going to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Hugh McGettigan, 6 Abbotts Woods, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Hugh McGettigan, late of, 6 Abbotts Woods, Carndonagh. Reposing at his home from Wednesday, March 22nd, from 12noon until 10pm tonight. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, March 23rd, at 9.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for 10am Mass followed by Cremation.

Oonah McCafferty, Castle St., Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Oonah McCafferty, formerly of Castle St., Letterkenny. Her remains will repose at the Donegal Hospice, Carnmuggagh from 3.30pm on Thursday, March 23rd, with removal at 4.30pm going to St. Eunan's Cathedral, resting overnight for Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Friday, March 24th, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Doran, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Doran, late of, St. Peter’s Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe. Reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday, March 23rd, with rosary at 9pm and also at 9pm on Friday, March 24th. Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am Saturday, 25th March, followed later by cremation.

Dan Crumlish, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Dan Crumlish, late of Carnagarve, Moville.

Removal from Cardonagh Community Hospital on Thursday 23rd Mar at 2pm going to the home of the late Annie Crumlish, Meenlettervale, Lecamy.

Funeral on Saturday ( 25th Mar ) at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm till 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rose McGoldrick, Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey

The deaths has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Rose McGoldrick, late of Ballinakillew Mountain, Laghey.

Reposing at her residence today Thurday from 10am until removal at 6:15pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Minibus service to the wake house from the Pettigo Road.



