Donegal and Tyrone to face sanctions over flare-up in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday night

Donegal, Tyrone, Dublin and Kerry look set to face sanctions for flare ups at their respective Allianz Football League games last weekend.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee were due to meet last night (Wednesday) to review footage from the games in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey and Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

It is also understood that a similar melee in the Cavan-Donegal game two weeks’ earlier may also be under investigation.

And the likely outcome is that all four counties will be hit with sanctions as Croke Park, is anxious to stamp out such behaviour as that witnessed at both grounds on Saturday night..

The flare-up in MacCumhaill Park happened at the start of the second half and lasted for a number of minutes with a large number of players from both teams involved.