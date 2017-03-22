Community Games Jubilee Awards presentation - Michael Crossan presented with Donegal award

The National Community Games Golden Jubilee Volunteer Awards took place in the Shamrock Lodge Hotel Athlone last weekend. Awards were presented to 27 members who have given dedicated service to the organisation down the years.

Letterkenny member Michael Crossan was the Donegal recipient with the overall award going to Lily Kavanagh from Wicklow. Michael wishes to thank all who voted for him, Community Games members, Schools, Clubs, Area Sec. Rosemary Foy, Highland Radio, Local Press, family and friends.

Special guest at the function was Michael O'Muircheartaigh with representatives from main sponsors Aldi and the Irish Independent also present.

TALENT COMPETITION

The Talent competition will take in the Glenswilly GAA Centre, date and time to be set. Areas take note that only two competitors in each Talent event can go foward to the County Final. All competitors should enter through their area Secretary.

The boys and girls Gaelic County finals will be in Glenswilly GAA Park on Saturday 20th May; co-ordinator is Sean Bonner 0862366127.

In the Girls U-12 7-a-side Soccer final Fanad defeated Cranford 4-0; in Futsal Milford U-13 boys defeated Cranford and in the boys U-15 event Cranford beat Fanad in the final.

The County Swimming finals will take place in Ballyshannon on April 2nd at 9.30am and the Gymnastics Finals will be held in the Letterkenny Community Centre also on Sun. 2nd April. Area finals will commence at 10am with the County Finals immediately afterwards; co-ordinator is Jessie Purtell 074 9122761.

The Ulster finals in all the team events for the May weekend will take place in Monaghan on April 1st

Areas entering teams for the August weekend should do so now. Team events include Soccer, Gaelic, Hurling, Camogie, Pitch/Putt and Skittles.

The County Athletics Finals will take place in the Finn Valley Centre on the 11th June. Take note that competitors from the 16 areas can only compete in one individual event and a relay squad at the County finals. Areas are reminded that all volunteers and managers must be Garda vetted.

QUIZ WINNERS - BALLYSHANNON

The Ballyshannon U-14 quiz team - county winners

BASKETBALL WINNERS - BALLYSHANNON

The Ballyshannon U-11 mixed basketball team, county winners, with coaches Louise Foy and Donna Mulligan