CLUB CALL: All the news from the GAA Clubs around Donegal

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5-4-7-8-6-3-1-2. Karen McArdle matched first three numbers and won €60.Jackpot this week is €5550.

Reminder Club Membership is now due for the 2017 season

The reserves had a great victory over Termon on Sunday. The team and scorers were: Liam O’Meara; Mark Temple,Patrick McGrath, Sean Foy (0-1);Dean Herron,Aodhfin McGlynn,Shane McGinty; Daniel Harkin, Jason Marley(0-1),Matthew McGinley (2-1);Paul McGlynn, Tony Carlin, Ethan O’Donnell (0-1);Ronan Carlin(1-1),Ross McDermott (0-8).Subs used: Peadar Campbell(1-0), Finnian McGlinchey,Steven Dorrian – William McGlynn,Kevin Glackin (1-0).

The seniors had a tough day and came out the wrong side of the result. The team was Andrew Walsh; Martin O‘Donnell,John Harkin,Gary Herron; David Carr, Paul McCrudden, Kyle Doherty; Hugh Foy, Michael McGlynn (0-1); Conor Ward,Paddy O’Connor (0-5), Daniel McGlynn; Kevin McGlynn(0-1),Jason Morrow (0-1),Conor McBride (0-2). Subs Ciaran Foy(0-1), Gary Dorrian (0-1),Stephen Ward, Patrick McGrath.

The seniors are away to Glen next Saturday the 25th in the Gaeltacht. Throw in at 5pm. The reserves have a home fixture against Dungloe also in the Gaeltacht. Time and date tbc.

Well done our minors boys team who drew with Glenswilly on St Patrick’s Day in the minor league. Playing against the wind in the first half they battled hard and were just two points down at halftime. A goal from Kyle O’Meara in the third minute of the second half put us one up. Goals in the 16th and 19th minute of the second half for Glenswilly put them five up and it looked like they had it wrapped up. Glenfin dug deep and scored five unanswered points to level the tie and when Odhran McGlynn put us one up in the 31st minute it looked like we had the points. But Glenswilly were to have the last say and equalised in the 35th minute to level for a final score of Glenswilly 3-3, Glenfin 1-9. Glenfin team: Joseph Foy; Martin Herron, Shane O’Donnell, Luke Rader; Darren Marley, Odhran McGlynn, Kaine McGlynn; Karl McGlynn, John Harkin; Adam Marley, Keelin McMonagle, Kyle O’Meara, Shaun Marley. Subs used: Martin Doherty, Raymond Gallagher, Jason Gallagher.



URRIS

We have an under age team coming over from Birmingham the weekend of April 21st to 23rd. There will not be a large group coming approx ten children. We need five host families, two children per house.

They will arrive around 7pm on the Friday night and plan to leave around 1pm on Sunday. If anyone can help with this please let Adrian Doherty (0879810304) or Michael Doherty (S) (0879975610) know as soon as possible.

Easter Draw tickets now on sale with some good prizes to be won:1st Prize: €100 - Centra Voucher; 2nd Prize: €50 - Mullins Voucher pus Easter Egg, Sweets. .

All prizes kindly sponsored by Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire.

Match ‘n’ Win for Thursday March 16th, numbers drawn were 2, 5, 8 and11. The jackpot was not won. Th €15 winners were Michael J Doherty, Tanderagee; K Donaghey, Clonmany; Siobhan Devlin, Mullagh; Sara Harkin, Tullagh;Liz Donaghey, Dunaff.

Jackpot next week €2,940.



SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Thanks to all the stewards that worked hard to make Saturday night such a great success. Special thanks go to the grounds staff that put in such hard work to have the pitch in great shape.

Both teams travelled to play newly promoted Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon on Sunday afternoon. The reserves were short a number of regulars. But despite this racked up a high score of 4-7 with goals from David White and Emmet McCormack but Ballyshannon had the nerve to get over the line and win by a single point of 4-8 to 4-7.

The seniors were also short a few players and they too were pipped by the hosts by a single point.

Registration is now due. Membership must be paid before March 31st, please ensure you register before this date.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €5,000. The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 8 and 15. Next week’s jackpot is €5,100.



MALIN

The seniors and reserves lost at home at the weekend to Ardara.

The club would like to thank all those who helped make our annual St. Patrick’s Day Big Breakfast a great success.

This week’s lotto jackpot of €500 was won by Francis McLaughlin, Fildara who shares jackpot with Loreto Reilly, Dublin. The numbers drawn were 7-6-4-3-5-1-2. Next week’s jackpot is €500.

This year’s Easter camp will take place on Wed 23rd, Thurs 24th and Fri 25th, more details to follow. Contact Danny Lafferty for more details.

The minors drew with Moville on St. Patrick’s Day..A last goal prevented Malin from victory in a hard fought game. Sixteen year old Ronan Kelly filled the void of the injured senior player Cormac Cullinan at fullback turned in a man of the match display. Sean Byrne continued his impressive form with another honest hard working display particularly in the second half. A gutsy all round team effort in harsh conditions. A speedy recovery to Daniel Houghton who got injured last weekend and hopefully Conor Bambrick will be returning to the panel.

The 'Rising Stars Music Academy' will start on Saturday the 28th of January. For more information contact Annah Lafferty on 0866680565.



TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The club wish to extend their thanks to everyone who helped out and took part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in London on Sunday. A special mention must go to the Killian Band from Inver for visiting the Greenford Clubhouse on Saturday before marching in the parade on Sunday.

Players required for London to play in this years All Ireland Masters. Training has already started at The Hive – Edgware, HA86AG. Training is currently on every Tuesday evening from 8pm – 9.30pm. Switching to Mondays come May time. If you are interested call David on 07960666801.

The club will be hosting a reunion for all players and members from the early 90's and will be honouring players from the 1992/93 championship winning team. This is an open invite to all past and current members. This will be held on Sat 28th October 2017.

Congratulations to our own Conor McCarthy who received Young Player of the Year at our recent Presentation / Social Night which was held at Kellys Bar.

The Club was very much a focal point for our younger members on St Patrick’s Day, with DJ Paul Franklin, bouncy castle and delicious Irish Stew. . Thank you to our chef Alan and to Tom and all the bar staff for looking after everyone in the club so well.

The Club were delighted to take part again this year alongside the Donegal Association and the Killian Band. Thank you to all who helped with the preparations and our driver for the event, Pat McClafferty.



NAOMH MUIRE(Lower Rosses)

Bhailligh CLG Naomh Muire €30380 ag Tithe Pobail an cheantar Lá Fheile Pádraig a rachas chun sochar Conradh na Gaeilge.

Ár mbuíochas daoibh uilig ar son bhur dtacaíocht.

Our seniors will play Red Hugh’s this Saturday night at the Banks. This is the rescheduling of the match that was abandoned. Admission will be free of charge Saturday night.

A club meeting will take place this Sunday evening 26th March at 7pm.

Last weeks Lotto numbers were 8,12,15,23 We had one person match three numbers. Grace Rodgers,Calhame This weeks jackpot is €4580.



RED HUGH’S

The numbers drawn were in last week’s lotto were 5,4,6,7,2,3,1,8. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Kathleen Doherty, Stranorlar, who won €30. Next week’s jackpot is €2,475

This week’s 100 Club winner was Chloe Kelly, Edenoughill who won €100.

Thanks to all who came out our breakfast morning on St Patrick’s Day. Special thanks yes chef catering who catered for over 200 people. Thanks to SuperValu, Ballybofey for supplying the food.

The senior men had a hard earned win over Downings in their first home game in Division 3.

A final registration night will take place on Friday the 25th of March between 8pm and 9pm in the clubhouse for any child or adult member yet to pay registration. Closing date for all registrations is the 31st of March, membership has to be payed before this date to be a player or member for the year.

Can the person that was seen taking the recycling bin from the entrance to Red Hugh’s please return it as it is needed asap.



ST MARY’S (Convoy)

Three people had three counties in last week’s lotto draw. The counties drawn were AM, DL, GY, SO.

Anna McElhinney, Rossbracken, Letterkenny, Margaret Gallen c/o DLO Raphoe and Eileen McMullan, Letterkenny Road, won €35 each. This weeks jackpot is €6300. Thanks to the Whitehorse Inn (Breens) for their sponsorship of the Lotto

Club Membership is now due by Friday. Thanks to everyone who helped out at the recent Schools Day

The club draw due to be held at the Donegal Ladies game will now be held this weekend instead.



GAEIL FHANADA

Gaeil Fhánada lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 10, 12, 13, 15. There was no jackpot winner. The €100 winner was Nancy Dorrian, Coolback. Next week's Jackpot: €1,900

Final call for membership. Please contact Margaretta on 086 8744405 or contact our Facebook page for a membership form.

The reserve team got their league campaign of to an impressive start with a comprehensive victory against their Burt counterparts yesterday in Traigh a Locha. This was the first outing in the league for James Martin's team. The team was; Mark Mc Conigley; Bernard Martin, Shaun McElwaine, Dan Little; Cathal Martin, Seamus Coyle, Paddy McAteer (0-2); Edward Shiels, Shaun McGovern (1-4); Paul Coyle (0-2), Eamonn Carr (0-3), Rudi Feenstra. Subs used: Martin McGrory, Stephen McGonigle, Odhrán Blaney, Shaun Coyle, Patsy Friel (1-0), Declan Coyle.

A "Mind your mental health" workshop will be run by the DLDC at the Mulroy Woods Hotel between 9:30am- 1pm on 6th April. Please contact Susan on 0749127056 to book your place.

The club would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Rose Martin after her passing yesterday morning. Rose's son James is current reserve team manager while her grandsons Jimmy Coyle, Cathal Martin and Bernard Martin and granddaughter Rosheen are all active members of the club.



CLOUGHANEELY

Rinne dhá fhoireann Chloich Cheannfhaola an turas fada ‘na gCealla Beage Lá Fhéil Pádraig agus d’imir an dá fhoireann go maith. Bhain na sinsir gus an fhoireann tacaíochta.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday March 15th were 7,13,15,16,19,20. There was no jackpot winner.We had two match 5's who receive €50 each. They were Tricia Sharkey (Drumnatinney) and Kate Byrne (Clonbara). Jackpot next week is €2,900.



REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 7,8,9,10,14.The €50 winners were Pat Barry, Eastend, Bundoran; Nuala Harvey, 69 Loughbracken Road, Pomeroy; Mick Travers, Ellesmere Ave, Westend, Bundoran. Next week’s Jackpot will be €5300.

The weekend fixtures for both the seniors and reserves fell victim to the terrible weather conditions.

The minors had an excellent start to their league campaign when they defeated Ardara, in Gaelic Park on St Patrick’s Day. The final score was 0-9 to 1-2.



AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 4, 8, 13 agus 21 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1700 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Kevin O'Donnell - Leffin, Danielle Gallagher- Burtonport, Siobhan Gallagher - Diamond, Gemma Boyle - Lackenagh agus Dennis Brennan - Fairhill.

The reserves and seniors won away against Gaoth Dobhair. The reserves got the league campaign off to a winning start, with a great team performance winning 1-13 to 1-10. The goal scored by Joe Sweeney, with fine scores from Mark Clerkin, Adrian Sweeney, Sean McGee, Sean Boyle and Robert Wehrley.

Many congratulations Càtriona Solan (solo singing) and to Geraldine Bonner, Aisling Sweeney, Joseph McBride, Amy McGarvey and Karl Doherty (instrumental group) who all got through to the Scor Ulster final.



NAOMH COLUMBA

Both our mens teams were in league action at the weekend playing host to Buncrana.They reserves put in a great performance to win by two points and our seniors also came out on top in a tight tussle.

The seniors are in Gaeltacht action Saturday evening at 4 pm at home to Glenfin.

The minor board 10K run is on Easter Monday leaving Carrick at 2 pm.

This year's Easter camps take place on the 18th, 19th and 20th of April.

The minors league campaign kicks off against St Nauls Sunday March 26th in Mountcharles at 11 am and are back in action against Aodh Rua Wednesday March 29th at 7pm.

The under 12 boys league is starting on Saturday April 1st away to Pettigo,at 12 noon.

The club lotto reaches €9,600 this week. The deadline for club membership is fast approaching.



ST MICHAEL’S

Both teams were at home to Glenties on Sunday last at the Bridge with both teams recording good victories.

Both teams play in the Gaeltacht championship this weekend. The seniors are away to Dungloe this Saturday 25th at 4pm.

The reserves are also away to St Naul’s with the day and times to be confirmed.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Jimmy and Agnes Carroll and family Roscad, Creeslough on the death of Jimmy’s nephew Kenny Murray, in Trim Co. Meath.

Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

Contact Suzi Roarty 0872849214 or Ann Marie Kelly 0879454107 ASAP or follow the link below to complete online - re-membership.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 8,10,13,15,18,19. There were no match five winners but 30 people matched 4 and their names were drawn, the winner of the €100 was Paula Sweeney Mageramena. This week’s jackpot is €3150.

The parish league continues this Sunday, March 26th at the Bridge.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers 9,18,26,27. There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,000. There were four match 3 winners winning €90 each. They were Kieran Gamble, Kevin Killgunn, Mary Haughey and Tina McFadden.

Membership 2017 will be closing on Wednesday 29th March. Susan McGing 086 935968.

The club present the Lip Sync Battle on Easter Saturday in the Blue Haven.



NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 4-12-17-28. The €50 went Kathleen McGlynn, Glengesh and Claire McElwee, Fintown. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

A big thank you to all who supported our 'Come Dine with Me' fundraiser. We held a very successful raffle for Paul Dawson's MS Fundraising. Paul himself was on hand to pull out the winning tickets. Many thanks to all who sponsored prizes on the night namely, Terence in the Blue Haven, Rosaleen and Conal in Lisdanar B+B, Sean and Geraldine in Donegal Waste, Glenties Furnishings and of course Paul Dawson himself who kindly donated a gallon of grouse. Kieran Kennedy also sponsored a super prize of an overnight hotel break for two which was specifically set aside for one of the hosts. Bernie O’Malley and Pauline Gallagher were the lucky winners. Sean McLoone, your local coal-man, kindly sponsored wine for each of the hosts to which we are very grateful..

Naomh Conaill membership for 2017 is now due.

Naomh Conaill is having a Club meeting on Monday 27th March at 8.15pm in the Clubhouse.



APDH RUADH

We require a full turn-out of club stewards and helpers for Sunday's Division One National League game between Monaghan and Donegal at F.r Tierney Park.

All stewards must be at the grounds for 12 noon.

The half-time draw will be co-ordinated by Bord na nÓg with proceeds going to the Aodh Ruadh schools coaching programme.

On Saturday morning club members are asked to come to Fr Tierney Park from 10am to 12 noon to assist with final preparations for the game.

Last Thursday Aodh Ruadh laid to rest one of the club's great servants, Jimmy Gallagher. We provided a guard of honour on the short trip from Jimmy's home on Erne Street to St Patrick's Church as he made his final journey. Jimmy had invested much of his life in making Aodh Ruadh the great club it is, having served as treasurer, secretary and numerous other roles during his many years of stalwart devotion to the Ballyshannon cause. He is survived by his brother Michael,sisters Antoinette and Marian, brother-in-law John; sister-in-law Margaret, nephews and nieces and a large circle of friends.

Time running out to get your membership sorted. Only 180 members are currently listed as having submitted registration for 2017. This means somewhere in the order 300 plus people have yet to pay club membership.

Registration forms and fees need to be submitted by March 31st deadline. Membership can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

Aodh Ruadh are making a habit of second half comebacks. They overturned a half-time deficit last week against Ardara to win by a point and repeated the trick here against MacCumhaill's.

The reserves picked their first league in a real rollercoaster of a game against MacCumhaill's. There were some big performances throughout, particularly in the second half with Gary Carty putting up huge miles, Ronan Drummond and Diarmaid Slevin controlling play and Oisin Kerr, Eugene Drummond and Ryan Patton relieving a lot of pressure from half back. The contribution of Shane Dorrian was massive, tallying a fine score of 2-3 in his first senior game.

The minors had a hard earned draw in Dungloe in their first league outing on St Patrick's Day.

Aodh Ruadh under 16s entertained Four Masters on a dreadful St Patrick's Day morning for their first competitive outing of the season. While Four Masters were too strong on the day a number of players rose to the challenge well. Senan Rooney gave it his absolute all, Mark Gettins took some nice scores and Harry Howarth was another who worked hard for the team. Man of the match was David Doherty who worked like a demon all game long despite the awful conditions.

There will be no under 10 training on Friday night. Our internal under 10 blitz continues on Saturday at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Thanks to all who attended and who helped out with the Aodh Ruadh Ladies Teenage Disco at the Breesy Centre.

The minor team opened their league campaign at home to Letterkenny Gaels on Saturday. We fielded a young team and due to injuries only had the bare 13 players. The final score was Aodh Ruadh 1-7, Letterkenny Gaels 3-1. It was a great team performance full of hard work and great discipline.

The under 14s open their league campaign this Thursday away to Four Masters.

Club members are asked to note that the annual table quiz organised by the Park / Development Committee will take place in Owen Roe's on the Thursday before Easter, April 13th, at 9.30pm.

It was certainly unlucky for the 13 who picked Mayo to win on Sunday, along with two who had Cork and Clare to win. So as we head for week six there are ten in the race to be the Last Man Standing. Those left in with a chance of winning the title are Sean and John, Niamh Duffy, Maureen Keenaghan, Pauric Keenaghan, Shane Cronin, Gerard Ferguson, Edel Sheerin, Sean O'Mahoney, Stephen Lynch and Tanya O'Shea.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €2,000. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 6, 7, 9, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary Duggan, Cornhill; Una Bonner, Assaroe View; Rose Gallagher, Portnason; Chris Kelly Cashelard; and Dara M. Timoney, Cashelard. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €2,100.



NAOMH BRID

The reserve team had a great victory against Letterkenny Gaels last Sunday. They won on a scoreline of Naomh Brid 1-5 Letterkenny Gaels 0-5. Christy Price got the all important goal. There was excellent performances from Richard Walsh, TJ Gallagher, Michael Gallagher, and Gerard Martin. It was 13 a side. Naomh Brid reserve: Peter Walsh, Michael Gallagher, Richard Walsh, Jamie Timoney, TJ Gallagher, Mickey Quinn, Stephen Mc Daid, Stephen walls, Billy Harron, Gerard Martin, Christy Price, Adam McClay, Callum Mc Grory. Subs: Darren Kilpatrick, Eoin Mc Grane. A special mention to Jamie Timoney who is back playing and injury free.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo minors were defeated on St Patrick’s Day against county champions Naomh Conaill. There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,900. The numbers drawn were 2, 10, 11, 13, and 18. The €25 winners Stephen Anderson, Geraldine Walsh, Sinead Gallagher, and Joe Fox.



NA ROSSA

The club lotto draw took place last a Monday evening in the hall. No jackpot winner on the night. The numbers drawn were 15,18,20 and 28. Two lucky dip winners who receive €50 each were Gerry Hanlon, Leitir and Ann Boyle, Dooey. The jackpot now stands at €3,300.



LETTERKENNY GAELS

Both the reserve and senior teams were defeated at home on Sunday.

Letterkenny Gaels in association with Donegal Camogie will host a bucket collection (permit granted) this Saturday in various locations throughout the town. If you can spare an hour or two on Saturday please contact Aideen on 086 816 3605 or John on 086 856 1768.

Letterkenny Gaels man David O'Callaghan took charge of the Division 3 reserve game Fanad v Burt at Tria-Loch on Sunday past.

Well done to all who braved the terrible weather conditions and took part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade last Friday.

The minor hurlers travelled to Ballyshannon on Saturday and played out an entertaining draw against Aodh Ruadh in the Minor League.

On St. Patrick's Day morning our minor team kicked off their season with a defeat to neighbors St. Eunan's.



FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €5200 in the lotto draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Raymond Timoney, the Glen and Danielle Dunnion, Bru na Mara. The numbers drawn were 3,4,13 and 20. The next draw takes place on Monday 2th March 2017.

Membership is now due and can be paid to Paul Timoney, Club Treasurer, in the Abbey Hotel, on Monday evenings 9pm or to Shirley Doherty,Club Registrar (0873140486).



ST NAUL’S

The monthly meeting will take place next Monday 27th March at 9pm in the Clubhouse. Club membership deadline is fast approaching. Registration is extremely important and non-registration will result in yourself or your child not being insured and unable to train or play for the club so please register as soon as possible. New members are more than welcome. Membership must be paid before March 31st.

Registration will be taken at the Clubhouse next Monday 27th March - 7.30-8.30pm.

The SLOTTO jackpot this weekend is €2880.

CILL CHARTHA

Both our matches against Bundoran were postponed at the weekend due to Towney being unplayable. The reserves beat Naomh Columba 1-12 to 1-0 in Glen in the Comortas Peile on Saturday. They now travel to play Fanad Gaels this Saturday.

We would like to offer our condolences to Michael Naughton and family on the passing of his brother Peter may he rest in peace.

The minors had a good 1-6 to 1-1 away to Naomh Muire on Monday evening.

Club membership is now due forms can be collected and returned to Áislann Chill Chartha on or from Fiona.

There was no winner of the bingo jackpot so it’s now hit €9,350 on 45 numbers.



NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart - 10 ,17,20 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Margret Rose Nic Pháidín, an Craoslach agus Bridie Bn Mhic Aodha, Creamhghort. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, (Joe Fhearghail) a fuair an duais tinrimh, an buidéal fíona, agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile ar an Luan an 28ú Márta i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCreamhghort agus €4,400 atá sa phota óir.

The minor’s had their first outing of the season away to Termon on St. Patrick’s Day and this very young minor team were unlucky to go down by a point.

Closing date for registration is March 20th. Anybody with queries re. underage registration can ask the team managers.

Leanfaidh an traenáil ar aghaidh go dtí an Cháisc do na foirne faoi-aois ag na hamanna céanna atá ansin faoi láthair.



AN TEARMAINN

We today received confirmation that Geraldine McLaughlin is to be honoured with a home game at her home pitch when the county ladies take on Monaghan on Sunday 26th March at the Burn Road. So, take your mammy out to see the finest lady players in the county for Mother's Day, including our own county players Emer, Nicole, Therese, Roisín and Shannon.

Our last two Ciorcal Comhrá will be held on Friday 24th and Friday 31st March, all are welcome for a cúpla focal and a cup of tea.

Congratulations to our senior men on making it two out of two with their win over Glenfin on Sunday at the Burn Road. The reserve team lost out to a high goal-scoring reserve team.

Last week's lotto draw took place in Nora's. There were no match Three winners. Open draw winners were Fiona Gallagher and Ms Brennan. Next week's draw takes place in the Glenveagh Inn, with Conor Tinney and Kevin McElwaine co-ordinating and the jackpot is €1,500.

Well it’s finally here, our FUNDAMENTALS coaching for 2017 begins this Saturday morning in Kilmacrennan NS. The U6 boys and girls that all those born in 2011 and 2012 will be indoors from 10.30-11. and the U8s will be on the astro at the same time. Following that the U10 boys and girls will start their season on the astro at the same venue from 11.30-12.30 pm. All U8s and U10s should have their own water, warm clothes, gumshield and gloves.

Coaching for the U12 boys resumes this Saturday in An Craoibhín. The U16s were disappointed not to get a run out on Sunday last despite making the trip to Dungiven for a proposed challenge.

Well done to the minor boys who recorded an excellent one point victory over Downings on St Patrick’s Day.