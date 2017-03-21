Memorial vigil in Donegal this evening for Danielle

A memorial vigil for murdered Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin is to be held tonight, Tuesday March 21st.

The vigil, at 7pm at “the Stone Jug” on the shorefront in Buncrana will feature a few remarks from friends and music.

Organisers are encouraging people to bring candles and lanterns. There will also be a table of photos of Danielle and people are being asked to bring any photos and memories they might have to the memorial.

Tonight’s tribute follows an event held on Sunday in Goa by Danielle’s friends, who had travelled there to accompany her remains back to Ireland.

It is understood that Danielle’s remains, accompanied by friends, have left Goa today for Mumbai, and from there will undertake the 14-hour journey to Dublin.