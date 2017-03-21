Councillor seeks relief for Donegal traffic hotspot

Mountain Top, Letterkenny was one of the areas hit with long tailbacks this morning as snow fell, but a local councillor has pointed to more general traffic problems in the area.

Local councillor, Michael McBride, said that this morning’s congestion was largely due to the inclement weather, but said morning traffic problems exist at Mountain Top no matter the weather.

At the last Letterkenny Municipal District meeting, councillors approved a motion Cllr. McBride tabled that called on council engineers to look at the road layout and propose solutions to the ongoing congestion problems.

“I wouldn’t expect anything in the short term, but hopefully they will look at it and see if something can be done,” Cllr. McBride said. “It’s a serious issue for the volume of traffic that’s there.”

Two lanes of traffic on the Kilmacrennan side of the Mountain Top roundabout must merge into one lane on the other side, a situation that has also led to instances of road rage, the councillor said. Traffic congestion is particularly acute there during the morning rush hour.