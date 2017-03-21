Donegal's Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

Kilcar's Ryan McHugh has been named the GAA.ie Player of the Week after Donegal's victory over Tyrone on Saturday night in MacCumhaill Park.

The in-form McHugh starred for Donegal, who maintained their efficient Allianz Football League Division One run against with a third victory to go joint top of the table.

McHugh earned 2,564 votes on the GAA's Official Twitter (@officialgaa), Facebook, and Instagram pages with Cavan's Gearoid McKieran second and Carlow's Paul Broderick third.

1: Ryan McHugh (Donegal) - 2564 (38%)

2: Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) - 2271 (34%)

3: Paul Broderick (Carlow) - 1854 (28%)

Ryan McHugh has excelled so far in this year's League campaign for Donegal but Saturday's display against Tyrone was his best yet.

It was a miserably wet night and the pitch was heavy and sodden, but McHugh seemed to glide across it as he tortured the Tyrone defence with his incredible speed, brilliant decision-making, and clinical finishing.

He scored two classy points from play but they were merely the cherries on top of an all-action display that showcased why he's now one of the most complete footballers in the country.

Gearoid McKiernan is a man in top form because this is the second week in a row he's been a GAA Footballer of the Week nominee.

The big midfielder produced a powerhouse performance for Cavan in their highly impressive Allianz Football League Division 1 victory away to Mayo.

He scored a total of 1-5, 1-2 of which came from play, and was influential throughout thanks to his ball-winning ability and desire to run at a Mayo defence that never managed to tame him.

Carlow forward Paul Broderick regularly racks up big scores and he was at it again on Saturday evening as he inspired their Allianz Football League Division 4 victory over Waterford.

He scored a whopping 2-6, 2-2 of which came from play and was the main difference between the teams.

Broderick has it all - power, pace, clinical finishing and free-taking - and is the sort of player that would excel on any stage.

