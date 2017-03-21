Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital have raised €6 million

The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital held its very successful AGM recently.

The outgoing chairman, Mr Peter Cutliffe, addressed a well-attended meeting where he thanked all the members of the Friends for giving up their free time to devote to fundraising events for the hospital.

He referenced all of the people county wide who assist with church gate collections, bag-packing, ticket selling and other fund raising events and all those who donate unsolicited funds on an ongoing basis. He thanked all the local businesses for their support in running fund raising events or sponsoring Friends-run events such as golf classics and draws. Also mentioned were all those who offer their services as volunteers in the hospital.

The Friends is in its 25th year and over that time has raised over €6million which has kick-started many new service developments such an the introduction of CT & MRI scanning, bespoke transport for patients from Donegal to St Luke’s Hospital in Dublin for radiotherapy treatment, the introduction of Lithotripsy service in urology, the complete refurbishment of the Acute Mental Health Unit, the development of the Sensory Garden in the Acute Medical Rehabilitation Unit, the introduction of Dexa Scanning service the small grants scheme to wards and many more besides.

Mr Cathal Roarty, auditor and accountant, attended the meeting and complimented the directors for the due diligence applied in ensuring compliance with both Company Law and the Charity Regulator’s requirements.

The following officer board was elected for the coming year:

Chairman – Mr Peter Cutliffe; Vice Chair – Ms Cynthia Furey; Secretary – Mr Peter Byrne; Assistant Secretary – Ms Breid Browne; Treasurer – Ms Donna Henderson; Assistant Treasurer – Ms Eileen Bannan; PRO – Mr Patrick Rooney; Assistant PRO – Ms Eileen Bannan.

Public urged to get involved

Mr Cutliffe urged members of the public to get involved in supporting their local hospital and particularly supporting the Friends with their current projects, namely to continue to support the bus service for cancer sufferers who attend St Luke’s in Dublin, to raise €450,000 to purchase a second CT scanner for the hospital and to raise €750,000 to kit out an Interventional Unit in the Radiology Department.

Members of the general public who wish to contact the Friends in order to assist in some way can do so via the following phone number or e-mail address:

Phone: 074 9104466

E-Mail: info@friendsoflgh.ie

Anyone who wishes to donate funds to the Friends on-line can do so via the following website:

www.idonate.ie/

