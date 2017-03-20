Weather warning as snow and sleet forecasted

An icy blast of weather is expected tonight that could bring hail and snow showers as temperatures plunge in gale force winds.

Met Eireann have issued a status yellow weather warning and are also advising drivers to be careful in the wintery conditions.

The stated this afternoon: “Some dangerous driving conditions can be expected as road temperatures are likely to be close to freezing or below.”

Met Eireann are also advising that gale force winds are likely to affect the north west.

They forecast : “Very cold tonight with occasional wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow, heaviest and most frequent in the western half of the country. Some accumulations of snow likely in places, especially over high ground. Lowest temperatures of +1 to -1 degrees Celsius, in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds which will reach gale force along the northwest coast.”

They add: “Very cold tomorrow, with temperatures several degrees below average. Ice, frost and lying snow in places at first. It will be a bright day for many with sunny spells and showers, some wintry especially in the early morning, but turning more to rain or sleet in the middle of the day. Good dry, sunny periods at times in the east and northeast especially, but cloudier in the south with some rain or sleet near the south coast. Maximum temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.”