Meath's David Gough to referee crunch game between Donegal and Monaghan on Sunday

David Gough from the Slane club in Co. Meath is the referee for Sunday's crunch game between Donegal and Monaghan in Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon.

Gough has become one of the top whistlers in the country and is no stranger to Donegal and Monaghan, as he took charge of their Division 2 League final in 2014 in Croke Park.

Gough has played football in his county since the age of 7. He has a Hogan Cup medal with St Pat's of Navan from 2001, a county U21C title with his club, a Trench Cup medal and a Division 2 League title with St Patrick's College in Drumcondra. Gough was introduced to refereeing by Tom Fitzpatrick, the games promotion officer at Drumcondra. After leaving college Gough began a refereeing course in Meath. He began refereeing in late 2007.

Gough's first competitive inter-county fixture was a 2011 O'Byrne Cup match between Offaly and UCD on a wet Wednesday night in Rhode. He received a high 95 per cent from referee assessor, Joe Moynagh in Louth.

Gough refereed the 2015 All-Ireland Senior semi-final between Dublin and Kerry, the 2013 All-Ireland Under-21 Football Championship final between Galway and Cork, the 2014 National Football League Division 2 final between Donegal and Monaghan, the final of the 2015 O'Byrne Cup between Dublin and Kildare and the 2015 All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final.