'Win was all that mattered' - Donegal's Martin O'Reilly after win over Tyrone

The margin of the victory was not important to Marty O’Reilly, it was the win itself and the performance that pleased the MacCumhaill’s man most.

“It was a good result and no matter whether it was one or six points, it was good to get the win,” said the Dublin-based teacher.

“It was a good enough performance, but Rory will have plenty to work on as well.”

And despite the six point margin the versatile O’Reilly insisted that the win was not as easy as it might have looked.

“It might have looked easy watching but they had a couple of goal chances. Mark Anthony (McGinley) slipped one time and with 15 minutes left; if they had scored a goal at that stage!

“And when the board went up with nine minutes of additional time if they were only three points behind it would give them heart.

“It was good to go in at half-time five up. We wanted to go in at half-time in front even if it was only one point, because it gives you a nice confidence boost for the second half.

“To go in five up was obviously good but we went in four up at half-time in the Ulster final and went five up early in the second half.

“And we all know what happened that day.

“Everyday, you go out you have to finish it off because there are two halves.

“Even in club football you can be five up you could easily lose it in the second half if you don’t push on.”

Donegal are sitting on seven points after five games and are joint top with Dublin and Kerry.

And all of a sudden the possibility of a league final is in the air and is being openly discussed.

One man that you won’t hear mention a big day out in Croke Park in ApriL is Marty O’Reilly.

“We are in a good position alright but it is more important now to focus on Monaghan next week and if we qualify for the league final it will be brilliant.

“But if we don’t we will not be too down heartened.”

For Martin it is more important to continue to blend in the young players and prepare for the summer and the championship.

“It is brilliant to see all the young lads doing well. Ciaran Thompson was fantastic again tonight; Cian Mulligan came on and scored a point.

“It is great to see the young lads coming in and doing so well and it keeps everybody on their toes and working hard.

“It means that there is competition for places which can only be good for the team in the long run.”