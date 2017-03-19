Donegal's Seamus Coleman pipped for Ireland's Senior Player of the Year award by Robbie Brady

Donegal's Seamus Coleman was pipped as the Irish Senior International Player of the Year at the 3 International FAI awards night by Robbie Brady

Killybegs man, Coleman, who was installed as Irish captain last year, has been an inspirational figure on the Irish team as they have come of age during the present World Cup qualifying tournament.

Jeff Hendrick of Burnley was the other player nominated for the award.

Speaking at the awards night, Seamus Coleman spoke about the pride he has in being captain of Ireland.

When asked about his special moment from the Euros, he said: "I suppose it was Robbie Brady's goal," said Coleman, who said that goal had cemented the team with a great bond, which has been important in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

"It brought that bunch of lads together even more than we already were.

"We have all looked forward to meeting up this week. It's been a long time since November. We have a great bunch of lads and a great management team and we are all looking forward to this campaign," said Coleman, who said the Wales game on Friday is a massive game.

Deele College star Tyler Toland was a winner at the FAI Awards night, winning the U-16 Women's International Player of the Year award.

Roma McLaughlin from Greencastle, playing her football with Shelbourne, won the U-19 International player award.