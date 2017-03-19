Donegal Coast Guard station assists with sea rescue

Emergency crews rescued eight people this morning after their boat overturned off the Sligo coast.

One person was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital. A second casualty was met by an ambulance crew at Aughris Pier.

The other six people did not require further assistance.

Denis Moloney, station officer at Malin Head Coast Guard, said Malin Head received the mayday call at about 11.25am this morning, Sunday.

Malin Head tasked the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo, the Sligo Bay lifeboat, the Killala Coast Guard and the Bundoran Lifeboat, who all responded to the call.

The helicopter and Sligo Bay Lifeboat rescued all eight people from the water by 12 noon. Sligo Lifeboat also recovered the upturned boat and brought it to shore.