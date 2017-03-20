March today for Donegal schoolgirl missing for 40 years

A march to mark the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Mary Boyle will be held in Dublin today, March 20th.

Mary went missing from her grandparents’ home at Cashelard near Ballyshannon on March 18th, 1977. She was six years old.

Today’s Justice for Mary Boyle march is to assemble at 2pm outside the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, 150 Abbey Street Upper. From there they will proceed to the Department of Justice offices at 51 St Stephen’s Green.

Organisers are encouraging people from Donegal to take part in the march.