Conor Greene the Dungloe hero as they have narrow win over Gaoth Dobhair

There was a big win for Dungloe as their game with Gaoth Dobhair was reversed to Magheragallon with Conor Greene hitting 0-10 for the winners.

Gaoth Dobhair 1-11

An Clochán Liath 0-15



Gaoth Dobhair played with the breeze in the first half and were off the mark with a point from Odhrán Mac Niallais in the first minute. The teams were level after 5 minutes with Gearald Walsh and Ryan Greene pointing from play for Dungloe and Éamonn Ó Colm with a point for the home team. Gaoth Dobhair went on to score the next three points with a Gavin Mac Giolla Bhríde free and two points from Naoise Ó Baoill.

The teams exchanged points with a free from Ryan Greene and a point from play by Odhrán Mac Niallais. Dungloe went on to score the next three points from Shaun Sharkey, Conor Greene and another free from Ryan Greene which left the teams level with two minutes to play in the first half. Gavin Mac Giolla Bhríde put Gaoth Dobhair ahead but Noel Mc Bride levelled matters from a free on 30 minutes. Noel Ó Ceallaigh hit the crossbar when through on goal and Eamonn Mac Aoidh hit the side netting with the rebound.

Halftime score Gaoth Dobhair 0-7, An Clochán Liath 0-7

With Christóir Mac Suibhne replacing Charles John Ó Dochartaigh in goal for the second half, Gaoth Dobhair started brightly and had two goal chances with Eamon Mac Aoidh hitting the crossbar and a good save from Ciaran Sharkey. Dungloe score three unanswered points from Shaun Sharkey, Christy Greene and Noel Mc Bride.

Gaoth Dobhair introduced Niall Mac Aoidh and Aodhán Ó Fearraigh 10 minutes into the second half and had the ball in the back of the net with a fine goal from Gavin Mac Giolla Bhríde. Noel Ó Ceallaigh put Gaoth Dobhair ahead with two points before Paul Mc Garvey reduced the margin to a single point. Gaoth Dobhair had a great goal opportunity when Noel Ó Ceallaigh blazed his shot wide after rounding the keeper in the 21st minute.

Dungloe scored four points on the trot with two frees from Ryan Greene and a point each from Shaun Sharkey and Christy Greene. Eamon Mac Aoidh basted over the bar deep into injury time.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: C Ó Dohartaigh, J Ó Baoill, J Ó Rannáil, N Mac Giolla Bhríde, Eamonn Mac Aoidh (0-1), Prionnsais Ó Gallchóir, Odhrán Ó Fearraigh Mac Pháidín, Odhrán Mac Niallais (0-2), Naoise Ó Baoill (0-2), Seán Ó Dochartaigh, Eamonn Ó Colm (0-1), Gavin Mac Giolla Bhríde (1-2, 1f), Noel Ó Ceallaigh (0-2). Subs: Cristóir Mac Suibhne for C Ó Dochartaigh ht, Aodhán Ó Fearraigh for Eaomon Ó Colm 40mins, Niall Mac Aoidh for James Ó Baoill 40mins and Conor Ó Baoill (0-1)for Seán Ó Dochartaigh 51mins.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH: Ciaran Sharkey, Jack Scally, Raymond Sweeney, Doalty Boyle, Mark Curran, Darren Curran, Gerald Walsh(0-1), Paul Mc Garvey (0-1), Noel Mc Bride (0-2,1f), Christy Greene (0-2), Ryan Greene(0-5,4f), D Mc Garvey, Shaun Sharkey (0-3), Conor Greenee(0-10, Ryan Connors.