Temporary Donegal road closure starts tomorrow

The N14 at Lifford, between Murlog junction and the Rossgier Inn, will be closed temporarily in the coming weeks to facilitate ongoing roadworks on the national primary route.

The road will be closed from tomorrow, Monday, March 20th, to Friday, March 24th, and from Monday, March 27th to Friday, March 31st.

Diversions will be in place via Raphoe and traffic coming from the Letterkenny direction will be diverted at the Ballinalackey crossroads. Only limited local access will be facilitated beyond this point.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for journeys along this route.