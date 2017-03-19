Aodh Ruadh make it two from two with another one point win over MacCumhaill's

For the second week in-a-row Aodh Ruadh had a point to spare to get a second win on their return to Division Two.

Aodh Ruadh 0-12

MacCumhaill's 1-8

In a feisty affair, the almost requisite melee happened in the last minute. Aodh Ruadh were down to 14 at that stage as Niall Murray was shown yellow twice within 90 seconds with five minutes left.

Aodh Ruadh probably shaded the first half but were a point down at the break, 1-4 to 0-6, mainly because they didn't make full use of their possession. They led 0-3 to no score and 0-5 to 0-1 after 16 minutes, but a goal from Aaron Kelly, who found a clean gap in the home defence, got the Twin Towns side back in the contest. Stephen Mulligan with three points added to their total, while Nathan Boyle had a good late point for the home side.

Earlier David McGurrin had got the opening three points, but missed an easy free as well, while David Dolan and Philip Patton got the other scores.

Three points in five minutes from Jason Granaghan, David Dolan and returning emigrant Darren Drummond turned the game in Aodh Ruadh's favour at the start of the second half.

Martin O'Reilly was introduced for the visitors and three points in-a-row from Mulligan (2) and Kelly saw MacCumhaill's back in front on 46 minutes.

Darren Drummond almost had a goal, his shot going just over but Mulligan again replied, but Aodh Ruadh stuck to their task with Cian Mulligan levelling. Even losing Murray did not deter them as David Dolan, probably their best player on the day, hit the winner in the 59th minute

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Jason Granaghan (0-1), Eamonn McGrath, Daniel Warnock; Conor Patton, David Dolan (0-3); Philip Patton (0-1), Darren Drummond (0-2), Niall Murray; Ryan McKenna, David McGurrin (0-3,2f), Nathan Boyle (0-1). Subs., Cian McGloin (0-1) for Warnock 50; Patrick Gillespie for McKenna 57.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL'S: Owen Gallagher; Eoghan Wright, Joe Dunnion, Conor Griffin; Martin Gallagher, Gary Wilson, Adam Lynch; Steven O'Reilly, Ryan Daly; Aaron Kelly (1-2,1f), Michael Lynch, Karl Hughes; Stephen Mulligan (0-6,4f), Gavin Reilly, Gary Dunnion. Subs., Martin O'Reilly for G Reilly; Paddy Hannigan for Lynch, both 36.

REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (N Columba)