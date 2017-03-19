Christy Toye on song as St. Michael's prove too strong for Naomh Conaill

St Michael's are enjoying that winning feeling again following a comfortable victory over Naomh Conaill, at the Bridge.



ST MICHAEL'S 1-11

NAOMH CONAILL 0-7



Christy Toye rolled back the clock with five points and may even get a call from Rory Gallagher following his second half performance against Naomh Conaill.

Andrew Kelly hit 1-2 and Colm McFadden and Martin McElhinney also got their names on the scoreboard on day that the wind played a big role.

Kelly's goal on 21 minutes came after brilliant play that saw St Michael's work the ball all the way out of defence through Liam Paul Ferry, Christy Toye, Martin McElhinney and Odhran McFadden, who supplied the final pass for Kelly to tap home.

The goal tied up the game at 1-2 to 0-5 after Naomh Conaill got off to a great start and who lead by four points after nine minutes, 0-5 to 0-1.

Brendan McDyer, John O'Malley, Dermot Molloy and veteran Johnny McLoone landed the points on a day it seemed everything the touched turned into scores for Naomh Conaill early on.

Colm McFadden (30m free) kicked St Michael's solitary point on three minutes.

But Naomh Conaill, who lined out without the injured Leo McLoone, were guilty of shooting five bad wides in-a-row before Kelly struck for the goal.

John O'Malley, who posted 0-4, three from frees restored Naomh Conaill's lead.

But was only momentarily as Kelly and Toye struck to edge the locals ahead before O'Malley tied it up in injury time.

Three quick St Michael's points on the resumption put them in control, Toye (2) and Kelly extended the St Michael's lead out to three by the 41st minute.

Naomh Conaill had a goal chance but Brendan McDyer blazed wide.

It was all St Michael's from then to the finish as Toye, McFadden and Martin McElhinney raised flags for a convincing victory and two precious league points.



ST MICHAEL'S: Mark Anthony McGinley; Michael 'Rock' Gallagher, Liam Paul Ferry, Ruairi Friel; Michael Cannon, Ciaran 'Rock' Gallagher, Oisin Langan; Martin McElhinney (0-1), Ciaran Kelly; Chris McElhinney, Christy Toye (0-5), Andrew Kelly (1-2,2f); Colm McFadden (0-3 3f), Brian McLaughlin, Odhran McFadden. Subs: Caolan Toye for C McElhinney 52; Stephen Coyle for B McLaughlin, Hugh O'Donnell for O Langan 59.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Hugh Gallagher, Jason Campbell, Stephen Molloy; Kevin McGettigan, Aaron Thompson, Ultan Doherty; Johnny McLoone (0-1), Ciaran Thompson; Logan Quinn, Dermot Molloy (0-1), John O'Malley (0-4,3f); Brendan McDyer (0-1), Leon Thompson, Eunan Doherty. Subs: J D Boyle for H Gallagher (h/t); Cathal Ellis for Ultan Doherty 49; Jeaic McKelvey for K McGettigan 52, Charles McGuinness for Leon Thompson 58.

REFEREE: Robbie O'Donnell (Naomh Muire)