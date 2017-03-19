Shelters sought for Donegal parks
Letterkenny councillors raise the issue for town parks
A section of Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.
Councillors in Letterkenny want shelters to be provided in the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park and Ballymacool Town Park.
Raising the issue at a Letterkenny Municipal District meeting, Cllr. Dessie Shiels said a shelter would be particularly useful for pedestrians and those with young children when it rains.
He said that he had witnessed an incident of a downpour at Ballymacool, and how a woman had to take her two young children to stand in the toilet block for shelter. She did not have a car and had no option when trying to find shelter from the rain.
Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, who seconded the motion, said it did not need to be a large structure. “I think it is a sensible thing to be looking at,” he said.
The council said there are currently no plans for the installation of shelters.
