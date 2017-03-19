A number of games off in Donegal today due to weather

Because of the weather a number of games are not going ahead in the Donegal All County League today (Sunday).

The Kilcar-Bundoran game in Division One is off as both Towney and Bundoran are unplayable. Two other games have been reversed. Gaoth Dobhair will now be at home to Dungloe at 3.00 while St. Eunan's will host Milford in O'Donnell Park at 2.30. The reserve game between Milford and St. Eunan's is off.

In Division Three, the games between St. Naul's and Moville and Naomh Ultan v Naomh Muire are both off.

The Lidl Ladies Division One game between Donegal and Mayo, due to take place in Convoy today, is also off due to the death of Peter Naughton, brother of Donegal team manager, Micheál Naughton. Our sympathies go to the Naughton family.