Glencar Celtic are Saturday League Division champions

Thanks to a 5-1 win in Arranmore, Glencar Celtic are Saturday Division One League champions with a game to spare



Arranmore United 1

Glencar Celtic 5



The Letterkenny side took the league honours in convincing style on the island today, hitting the home side for five. Arranmore had only conceded three goals in two seasons at home, but they were understrength today and Glencar were in no mood to be charitable.

Playing with the elements in the opening half, Glencar had plenty of chances but they had to wait until the 33rd minute to make the breakthrough with Eddie McLaughlin finding the target via a deflection.

Once they got on the board, Glencar took complete control and after a free kick, Ciaran Doherty made it 2-0 after 38 minutes.

It got better before the break with McLaughlin adding a third to leave Glencar in a very comfortable position.

It was much the same story in the second half with Joe Baker and joint manager, Garbhan Grieve, adding further goals by the 77th minute.

Arranmore got a late consolation goal from Nathan Hanlon, but there was nothing going to stop Glencar taking the honours.

Arranmore will hope to have their full deck when they entertain Orchard United in the semi-final of the Voodoo Cup next week on the island.

ARRANMORE: John Greene; Sean McCauley (Dion Byrne 53), Nathan Hanlon, Aaron McCafferty, Danny Rodgers, Ruan Reynolds, Brian Proctor (Sean Brady 69), Martin Proctor (Jason O'Brien 71), Paul Early, Gavin McGlanaghy, Philip Boyle.



GLENCAR: Dominic Friel; Anthony Doherty (Eamonn Dunne 52), Rory Gallagher, Charles McLaughlin, Mick Martin, Eugene Sullivan (capt) (Kevin O'Donnell ht), Kevin Rafferty, Garbhan Grieve, Paddy Collins, Ciaran Doherty (Joe Baker 67), Eddie McLaughlin.



REFEREE: BrienO'Kane