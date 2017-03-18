Funding coming to three Donegal schools

Three Donegal schools have been given approval for new rooms and other improvements, Joe McHugh, TD and minister of state, said.

He said the two schools approved for new accommodation, in Buncrana and Arranmore Island, will be informed of the improvement works next week.

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on Árainn Mhór is receiving funds towards a new woodwork room and associated electrical works, and Scoil Mhuire in Buncrana is receiving funding for a new technology room.

The department has also told the minister of state that emergency works funding has been released to Scoil Phádraig in Dore, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Pat "the Cope" Gallagher, Fianna Fáil TD and leas cheann-comhairle, said the funds will be used for mechanical works to the heating system, including works to the boiler and electrical system.

“I know the schools concerned had been waiting for the funding and I am delighted to tell them this has now happened,” Minister McHugh said, welcoming the release of the funding to all three schools.

Deputy Gallagher, in welcoming the news, said he hoped that tenders would shortly be invited by the Dore Board of Management and the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) on behalf of Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada. He said it was hoped that works could commence shortly after tenders had been received.

The School Building Unit is to issue letters on the relevant projects to the school authorities, and these letters will detail the amount of grant aid the department has sanctioned.