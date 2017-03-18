Gardaí appeal for new information on fire at Donegal farm

Gardaí are appealing for information about an arson attack at a property in the Finn Valley three years ago.

A shed at the back of a property was extensively damaged in the incident which took place at Gleneely, Killygordon, in the early hours of March 3rd, 2014.

The fire destroyed a tractor and other items of farm machinery.

A technical examination revealed at the time that the fire had been started deliberately.

A spokesman at Letterkenny Garda Station said the investigation into the fire is still open and gardaí are now appealing for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on (074) 916 7100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.