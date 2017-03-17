Concern over impact of road closure on Donegal tourism

There is deep concern in the Glencolmcille area over a road closure which local people claim will severely damage their upcoming tourism season.

The road from Cashel (Glencolmcille) over to Oideas Gael and the Folk Village is presently closed and local sources claim that this could last all through the summer, depriving the area of essential tourism revenue.

The matter was raised at this week's meeting of the Donegal Municipal District, when councillors were told that the council were liaising with the contractor to see if one section could be kept open, or alternatively, the work postponed to the end of the tourism season. Cllr. Niamh Kennedy said it was vital that this be addressed with urgency as this road led to a main tourism area on the Wild Atlantic Way.

'Compromise'

Liam Ó Cuinneagain of Oideas Gael told the Democrat, “This is not about demands, it is about compromise. We all welcome the new sewerage scheme and I would also seek clarification as to whether the Folk Village is included in the scheme.

“We need these roads open throughout the summer. These are the only few months that businesses in the area can make some money - it is an integral part of the Wild Atlantic Way.”