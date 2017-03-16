Happy St Patrick's Day from all at the Donegal Democrat

In less than an hour the first parade of many for St Patrick's Day will take place in Glenties, starting at one minute past 12!

More conventional day time parades are scheduled for towns and villages across the county and we hope you have time to send us some photos, via facebook or to our email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

We will be out and about ourselves too with lots of coverage planned.

Enjoy the day and we hope you have a very happy St patrick's Day - and special good wishes to all those far away from home celebrating - our thoughts are with you too...