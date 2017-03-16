Family of young Donegal man who was run over by a milk van welcome €2.9m settlement

The family of a young Donegal man who suffered severe skull fractures when he was run over by a milk van when he was 2 years old have welcomed a High Court settlement of €2.9m.

Ian O'Donnell (18) suffered severe skull fractures in the accident outside his Donegal home just weeks before his third birthday, the court heard.

Mr O'Donnell, Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, through his mother Helen O'Donnell, sued milkman Paul Rodgers,

Manorcunningham, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

He also sued the van owners, John, Paul and Brendan Kelly of Killtown, Killygordon as a result of the accident on November 10, 2001.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to keep any or any proper lookout. It was alleged the child was dragged some distance along the road before Mr Rodgers was alerted to the presence of the boy under the milkvan.

It was further alleged the milk van had been moved at a time when it ought to have been known it was unsafe and dangerous to do so.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, approving the settlement, said he hoped it would reassure Ms O'Donnell that Ian's needs will be met for the rest of his life.

In a statement the family said: “We are very relieved to bring closure to the case and would like to thank all our family members, friends, the doctors, experts and our legal representative, Seamus Gunn of McCloughan Gunn & Co. Solicitors, and all his team for their help and exceptional professional support over the years, for without them we would not be where we are today. We are now

looking forward to getting on with our lives.”