Funeral takes place of former Donegal county engineer Jimmy McShane

The funeral has taken place in Letterkenny of Jimmy McShane, Convent Road, Letterkenny, and former county engineer with Donegal County Council.

A well known and highly respected man, Jimmy died suddenly at his home on Monday evening. He was 88.

Originally from Bogagh, Carrick, Kilcar, his funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Thursday morning.

Chief-celebrant, Fr. Eamonn Kelly, told of how Jimmy had always been a friendly, outgoing person who had lived life to the full along with his wife Mairead, to whom he was married for 59 years.

Jimmy’s career as an engineer had taken him to different places in Ireland including Waterford, Roscommon and then Donegal. Among the major roads projects that he overseen were the development of the duel carriageway outside Letterkenny, and the N15 road from Donegal town to Ballyshannon.

He was also a valued and active member of the Knights of Columbanus organisation and a past member of Letterkenny Golf Club.

A much loved neighbour and friend, his passing came as a deep shock to all who knew him.

Jimmy was predeceased by his son Seamy two years ago. He is survived by his wife Mairead, son Eoin, daughters, Sinead Walsh (Kilkenny) and Una Phelan (Tralee), sons-in-law Paul and Zac, daughter-in-law Ashley, grandchildren, other relatives and friends, to whom sympathy is extended.