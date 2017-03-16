Donegal set to go green for St. Patrick's Day

Businesses and community groups across Donegal are set to go green for St. Patrick's Day, Donegal County Council has reported.

“We have had a great response to our call to ‘go green,’” Barney McLaughlin, head of tourism at the council and Donegal Tourism, said. “Businesses, organisations and community groups right across the county have plans in place to light up their businesses and local landmarks to celebrate St. Patrick's Day."

He called it a great opportunity for the community to get involved in tourism marketing and promotional campaigns.

“We will be 'liking' and sharing all the ‘green’ Donegal buildings and landmarks on our social media channels over the St. Patrick’s weekend, and we would encourage everyone to do the same," Mr. McLaughlin said. "This is our opportunity to shine a ‘green’ light on the wonderful product we have here in Donegal and encourage people to come along and see and experience the county for themselves.

“Good photographic imagery and videos have a massive impact on social media and we have seen the power of this marketing tool through the promotion of the Wild Atlantic Way over the last number of years," he said. He encouraged businesses and groups to use #greeningdonegal17 and tag in GoVisitDonegal in their posts, "and we will do the rest”.

For more information on how to go green this St. Patrick's Day, visit www.countydonegaltourism.com.