Donegal and Tyrone are deadlocked after extra-time in Healy Park, Omagh

A last gasp save off the line by Ethan O'Donnell in ordinary time gave Donegal another chance as the game ended level in Healy Park.

Donegal 0-14

Tyrone 0-14



The sides must meet again next Wednesday night in MacCumhaill Park. In the end a draw was the right result as both sides had chances.

Apart from the goalline save, Donegal can thank Michael Langan for a superb display of kicking, especially in the second half. The St. Michael's man missed a few opportunities, but he hit some super scores from dead balls in the second half.

There were plenty of mistakes but Donegal will rue fifteen wides over the course of the 80 plus minutes.

Donegal dominated the opening half but only had a point to spare at the break as they led 0-5 to 0-4.

They were very wasteful up front, hitting nine bad wides. They were trying to take most of their plays up the middle but Tyrone were well set up defensively.

Tyrone had the opening point on six minutes, Michael O'Neill finding the range. Adam Neely had Donegal level on seven minutes after Jamie Brennan won a free, but points from Paul Donaghy and Liam Rafferty had Tyrone two clear.

Donegal eventually got going in the second quarter and Daire O Baoill hit a great point to reduce the leeway and Stephen McBrearty won and pointed a free to level matters on 21 minutes.

Adam Neely had the point of the half with the outside of his left boot to edge Donegal ahead, but a silly free given away by Stephen McMenamin allowed Lee Brennan to level matters again.

Just before the break, Michael Langan, who had been responsible for a couple of the Donegal wides, hit a good point with his weaker left foot to have his side in front at the break.

Donegal almost had a goal within 15 seconds of restart, Jamie Brennan having his effort deflected to the side netting. From the 45 Michael Langan hit the 45.

The points continued to be swapped. Nathan Donnelly for Tyrone and Stephen McBrearty free for Donegal before Tyrone sub Conan McLernan dummied a few times before launching their sixth point.

Then within a minute Tyrone were in front as David Mulgrew (2) and Fergal Meenagh hit points to lead 0-9 to 0-7 on 41 minutes.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher made a great break but his effort was wide with a goal chance on offer.

Michael Langan hit a great free from 48m to cut the lead to one and Tony McClenaghan levelled as Donegal were almost in for a goal again on 45 minutes.

Michael Langan hit another great long range free from the 45m and near the sideline to put Donegal back in front with 48 minutes on the clock.

There was a controversial moment a minute later as McLernon was clearly fouled going through but play was waved on and Donegal broke for Michael Carroll to have a chance, but his effort was well saved.

It was all square again on 51 minutes as Johnny Harkin hit a great point for Tyrone. Donegal had another goal chance as Conor Morrison was dispossessed in front of goal when almost in.

Lee Brennan pushed Tyrone ahead again from a free on 56 minutes. Ryan Loughran was shown black as the game went in to added time. Michael Langan stepped up to the free to level matters, again from outside the 45.

Tyrone had a chance to win the game with time almost up but Danny Rodgers made a great save but as the ball rebounded towards the line but somehow Eoghan Ban Gallagher got back to take the game to extra-time. Seven minutes into added time Michael O'Neill broke through but his effort for goal was deflected over by Danny Rodgers.

Michael Langan won a free for McBrearty to point but on the stroke of half-time in extra-time, David Mulgrew levelled matters again at 0-13 each.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher got forward to edge Donegal ahead again three minutes into the second half. However, Lee Brennan levelled again with three minutes left from a '45'.

Scorers - Donegal: Michael Langan 0-6,45,3f; Stephen McBrearty 0-3,3f; Adam Neely 0-2,1f; Daire O Baoill, Tony McClenaghan, Eoghan Ban Gallagher 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Lee Brennan 0-3,2f, 45; David Mulgrew 0-3; Michael O'Neill 0-2; Liam Rafferty, Fergal Meenagh, Nathan Donnelly, Paul Donaghy, Johnny Harkin, Conal McKernan 0-1 each.

TYRONE: Benny Gallon; Niall Kelly, Peter Teague, Conor Shields; Liam Rafferty, Michael McKernan, Fergal Meenagh; Ben O'Donnell, Ryan Loughran; Michael O'Neill, David Mulgrew, Nathan Donnelly; Lee Brennan, Brian Kennedy, Paul Donaghy. Subs., Conan McLernon for Kennedy ht; Johnny Harkin for O'Donnell 47; Emmet McNabb for Donaghy 56; Ryan Coleman for Loughran bcard 62; Paul Donaghy for O'Neill 68; Jody McGlone for N Donnelly 74

DONEGAL: Danny Rodgers; Colm Kelly, Stephen McMenamin, Conor Morrison; Daire O Baoill, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Caolan McGonigle, Tony McClenaghan; Michael Carroll, Michael Langan, Christy McLaughlin; Stephen McBrearty, Adam Neely, Jamie Brennan. Subs., Ethan O'Donnell for McLaughlin 39; Cian Mulligan for Neely 44; Rory Carr for McGonigle 57; Danny Monagle for Mulligan; Niall Friel for Rory Carr both extra time; Cian Mulligan for Brennan; Daniel Gallagher for C Kelly; Rory Carr for Langan, both 73

REFEREE: Ciaran Brannigan (Down)