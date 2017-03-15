Donegal civic reception for former Finn Harps manager

One of the best-known figures in soccer in Donegal is to be honoured by a civic reception by Donegal County Council.

The council is to hold the reception in honor of Patsy McGowan in recognition of his contribution to soccer in Donegal.

Mr McGowan, who is synonymous with Finn Harps, is one of the most successful and colourful figures in the game.

He guided Finn Harps to their greatest ever triumph, winning the FAI Cup in 1974.

He was also in charge of the Donegal club as they ventured into European football for the first time in the 1970s.

Harps were one of the top clubs in Ireland for much of that decade.

A civic reception will be held on Monday, March 27th at 6.00 pm, in the council chamber, County House, Lifford.