Donegal postmistress calls for government intervention over closures

A Donegal member of the executive of the Irish Postmasters Union (IPU) who attended a protest outside the GPO against An Post proposals for post office closures has called on the government to get involved in the dispute.

The IPU has called on politicians, communities and social organisations to give their support to its campaign to oppose closures led by An Post. The IPU is in favour of plans from a working group which would see 80 closures at post offices were retirements by postmasters or postmistresses are due.

An Post CEO David McRedmond wrote to all Postmasters last week about plans for a major re-organisation.

The IPU fears An Post's plans could mean 200 post office closures.

Breege Gallagher, the postmistress at Dunfanaghy, attended the protest by the IPU on Tuesday.

She called on the government to get involved and to implement the plan by the working group under Bobby Kerr which has proposed 80 closures. “The government needs to get involved as this is about more than commercial targets. It's about the needs of communities,” she said.