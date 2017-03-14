Burglars disturbed during four break-ins in Donegal over the weekend

Burglars have been disturbed in occupied houses during four break-ins in Donegal over the weekend.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a series of burglaries in the town and in the Liscooley area near Castlefin at the weekend.

In two of the three burglaries in Letterkenny, and in both the break-ins in Castlefinn, burglars were disturbed by occupants of the houses.

The break-ins in Letterkenny occurred in Whitethorn Park, Gartan Avenue and Dr McGinley Road between Friday night and Saturday morning.

A substantial amount of jewelry was taken from one house, while the burglars were disturbed by occupants in the other two.

In Liscooley two homes were broken in to during the early hours of Sunday. The first incident was around 1am and the second around 4am.

In one of the houses an intruder was disturbed by a mother who had her young children in the house at the time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about any of the incidents to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100.

Finn Valley councillor, Patrick McGowan, said the incidents in Liscooley showed the importance of having

community alert schemes.

“We need to keep upping our game and the fact that the person or persons who did this are still at large, there is no reason to think they won't come back another night,” he said.