Missing teenager may be in Donegal

A teenage girl who is missing from Limerick is believed to be in the Letterkenny area.

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tara Cox who is missing from the Limerick area since February 24th.

The seventeen year old is described as 5'3" in height, with light brown hair, blue eyes and medium build.

Gardaí believe she may be in the Letterkenny area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Henry St on 061-212400, Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.