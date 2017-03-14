DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES
All the Club GAA fixtures in Donegal this weekend
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 19 Mar,
Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Glenswilly V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Milford V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Don Langan
St Michael's V Naomh Conáil 15:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Kilcar V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Fri, 17 Mar,
Killybegs V Cloughaneely 13:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
Sun, 19 Mar,
Naomh Columba V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Termon V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: James Connors
Malin V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Aodh Ruadh V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sun, 19 Mar,
Fanad Gaels V Burt 15:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Red Hughs V Downings 15:00, Ref: John Farren
Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
St Naul's V Moville 15:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire 15:00, Ref: Val Murray
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 19 Mar,
Dungloe V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: Patrick Mc Keever
Glenswilly V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: James Mc Ginley
Milford V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
St Michael's V Naomh Conáil 13:30, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Kilcar V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Fri, 17 Mar,
Killybegs V Cloughaneely 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Mar,
Termon V Glenfin 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Naomh Columba V Buncrana 13:30, Ref: TBC
Malin V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
Aodh Ruadh V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Gabriel O'Donnell
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sun, 19 Mar,
Fanad Gaels V Burt 13:30, Ref: Ciara Foy
Red Hughs V Downings 13:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh
Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
St Naul's V Moville 13:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Ultan V Naomh Muire 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
MINOR SECTION 1
Fri, 17 Mar,
Naomh Ultan V Killybegs 12:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Bundoran V Ardara 12:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
Mon, 20 Mar,
Naomh Muire V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: Jimmy White
MINOR SECTION 2
Fri, 17 Mar,
Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh 12:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Naul's V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Naomh Conáil V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 12:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Minor Hurling League Division 1
Sat, 18 Mar,
Carndonagh V Setanta 12:00, Ref: TBC
Aodh Ruadh V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
Burt V Buncrana 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Dungloe 12:00, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Minor League
Fri, 17 Mar,
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 11:00, Ref: TBC
Moville V Malin 11:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 Mar,
Malin V Naomh Colmcille 11:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 11:00, Ref: TBC
Buncrana V Moville 11:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Division 1
Fri, 17 Mar,
Letterkenny Gaels V St Eunan's 11:45, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Convoy V St Michael's 11:45, Ref: Tony Gallagher
Minor League Div 2 Group 1
Fri, 17 Mar,
St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 11:45, Ref: Ciara Foy
Glenswilly V Glenfin 11:45, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Red Hughs V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 11:45, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Minor League Div 2 Group 2
Fri, 17 Mar,
Termon V Downings 11:45, Ref: TBC
Fanad Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 11:45, Ref: TBC
Milford V Cloughaneely 11:45, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
Under 12s League Group 2
Sun, 19 Mar,
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on